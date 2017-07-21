Arrest made in murder of Belle Glade man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest made in murder of Belle Glade man

A Loxahatchee man will face charges in connection with the death of a Belle Glade man whose body was found in Mangonia Park in February.

39-year-old Gilbert Stokes was found inside a vehicle in an industrial park in the 4700 block of Australian Avenue on February 24, 2017.

64-year-old Douglas Mackey was involved in the homicide, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

He's currently being held in the Martin County Jail on unrelated charges.

Once he faces those charges the sheriff's office said it will book him into the Palm Beach County Jail on second-degree murder and home invasion robbery with a firearm.

 
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.