Deputies: Man inhaled aerosol cans while driving

A Port St. Lucie man is charged with driving under the influence after deputies found 10 aerosol cans in his car, according to an arrest report.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies say they found Patrick Howes passed out in his car with the engine running at 5:00 a.m. on July 19 on the corner of Mainsail St. and Penlynn Ave.

Howes was covered in vomit and seemed “dazed and confused,” a deputy wrote in the report. The deputy said Howes told him he hadn’t had anything to drink that night.

Howes failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest, the report states.

A deputy said in the report he found nine empty aerosol cans, along with a full one, in Howes’s car. He said he believes Howes was inhaling the aerosol cans while driving.

Howes was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and was released on bond later that day.