Man missing in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are trying to find a missing man.

James Howard Magee was last seen July, 18.

He left home without his medication and could experience a medical emergency if he doesn't take his required dosage, police said.

If you see him please call your local law enforcement agency.

 

