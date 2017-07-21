Mother of Perry Cohen files wrongful-death suit

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The mother of Perry Cohen is filing a wrongful-death lawsuit.

Her son and Austin Stephanos disappeared at sea July 24, 2015. They were last seen leaving the Jupiter Inlet.

At a Friday morning news conference, Cohen's attorney said he has filed a lawsuit against those who contributed to Perry's disappearance and presumed death.

Listed in the lawsuit are Carly Black, Richard Black, Jr., William Stephanos and Richard Kuntz.

"This lawsuit is about truth, accountability, and justice," attorney Guy Rubin said.

He said because the State Attorney declined to pursue a criminal case, a civil action is Pamela Cohen's only course.

He said if a jury were to award damages it would be donated to charity.

Rubin and Cohen declined to answer questions from reporters following the news conference.

The attorney for William Stephanos issued the following statement:

"It's very disappointing to hear what was said in particular to Blu Stephanos because Mr Stephanos number one lost his child, number two he was not the owner of the boat, number three he did not even know the boys were going out fishing, because Carly and Blu were separated and they were not with Blu during the time they decided to go fishing. Austin was not in his custody and control at the time. He found out later in the afternoon He went fishing with Perry."

Reasoning for filing lawsuit for Perry Cohen disappearance: pic.twitter.com/X7ioRstFDh — Tory Dunnan (@ToryDunnanTV) July 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.