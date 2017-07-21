O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

Dalia Dippolito will be sentenced by Judge Glenn Kelley Friday. Dippolito was convicted in June by a jury of six for a solicitation to commit murder with a gun charge from 2009.

The state wants to put Dippolito in prison for 30 years.

Her attorneys are asking for one year in prison with credit for time served followed by eight years of probation and restitution.

It is likely that Dippolito's attorneys will call witnesses such as her family and friends to make a plea to the judge. They have already written letters to the judge asking him to think of Dippolito's 1-year-old son.

The state said in its motion that Dippolito already received leniency in her sentence when she was convicted in 2011 of the same charge. She was sentenced to 20 years, but that conviction was overturned on appeal.

Her second trial in December 2016 ended in a hung jury.

Now, the state is asking the judge to give the maximum sentence of 30 years and described Dippolito's actions as "ruthless, cruel, inhumane, and heartless."

Her attorneys argue that Dippolito poses no threat to the public. They argue that she has already been on the "most restrictive" house arrest for eight years and want the judge to consider her character outside of her conviction.



