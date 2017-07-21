O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A Riviera Beach firefighter was arrested on July 20 for the second time this year.

Ivan Chong is accused of threatening a man over text messages and phone calls, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Deputies say Chong began stalking a man who is friends with Chong’s ex-girlfriend in October, 2016. Chong called the man and said if he didn’t stay away from “his girlfriend, there would be consequences,” the report states.

Chong was previously arrested for criminal mischief on Feb. 2 after his ex reported that Chong disabled her car. Court records show the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and then dropped in April due to a pretrial intervention agreement.

The man reported to deputies cell phone records of Chong calling him 32 times in March.

Chong commented on photos and messaged the man’s family members on Facebook through an account he created under a fake name, the report states. Deputies say Chong used the account to harass the man’s family.

The man told police Chong followed him home from a restaurant in Lake Worth on May 21. Chong allegedly cut him off driving, and then stopped in front of him. The report states Chong rolled down his window and said, “I’m gonna get you,” and then drove off.

Deputies confirmed in the report that Chong is a Riviera Beach firefighter. The deputy said they confronted Chong at a Riviera Beach fire station on May 25 and Chong denied the accusations.

A search warrant was executed for Chong’s alleged fake Facebook profile. Court documents show deputies found records of harassing messages with the man and his family.

Chong was arrested on July 20 and is charged with aggravated stalking. A judge ordered him to not have contact with the victim or witnesses.

Chong's current employment status is unknown at this time. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $25,000 bond.