Dalia Dippolito sentenced to 16 years in prison - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dalia Dippolito sentenced to 16 years in prison

Judge Glenn Kelley sentenced Dalia Dippolito to 16 years in prisonFriday. Dippolito was convicted in June by a jury of six for a solicitation to commit murder with a gun charge from 2009.

The state wanted to put Dippolito in prison for 30 years.

The judge credited her with 163 days time served.

Her attorneys wanted one year in prison with credit for time served followed by eight years of probation and restitution.

Her second trial in December 2016 ended in a hung jury.

 

