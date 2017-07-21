Man sentenced to life for death of grandmother

-
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.
With tears swelling up in their eyes, the family of Louise Clinton is with a sense of relief tonight.
“Thank god. Thank god,” Bernidean McWhite, Clinton’s daughter. “That's all I have to say.”
Justice for them came in the form of a life sentence for 29-year-old Derren Morrison.
“My grandmother...she didn't deserve that at the end of the day,” says her granddaughter Akiba Fowler. “I’m glad justice was served. I'm so happy.”
Back in 2015 investigators say Morrison, high on Flakka, entered the 82-year-old grandmother's Riviera Beach home, attacking her.
Clinton died of her injuries 3 months later.
Friday, Clinton's family was in court asking for the maximum punishment for Morrison.
The defense countered - asking for a lesser sentence - bringing in experts to argue that abuse during his childhood lead to his actions.
The argument wasn't enough to sway the judge, however.
Outside the courtroom Friday, her family reflected in the good memories.
“She loved to dance, she was very spiritual, loved God, cared for her family,” Akiba says.
With those memories firmly in tow, Clinton's family is now closing that chapter, and moving on to a new one, one they hope brings healing.
“This is step one,” Akiba says. “We don't know what tomorrow may bring. But this is an opening to a closure.”