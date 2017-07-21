O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

Zeandre Kirlew will be wearing Crocs in jail tonight instead of stolen Nike's, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced in a statement on Facebook.

Kirklew, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery after deputies say he met with Lorenzo Molina to buy a pair of white Nike's.

Molina said in the report, Kirlew responded to his ad for the sneakers on a cell phone app called OfferUp.

According to the police report, Kirlew agreed to meet Molina and buy the shoes for $160.

The report said they met on Wednesday, July 19 at Canalakes Community Club house.

During the meet-up, Kirlew tried on one of the sneakers to make sure they fit. Molina said he held onto the other shoe and the box.

Kirlew asked Molina to try on the other shoe, but Molina said in the report he wouldn't let Kirlew try on both shoes at once. Kirlew handed the first shoe back to Molina, and tried on the other shoe.

According to the police report, Kirlew handed the shoe back and told Molina he was buying the shoes. He made it look as if he was looking for money to pay for the shoes.

Molina said he handed the shoes to Kirlew, and Kirlew put them in his car. Molina said in the report Kirlew tried to pay Molina with a credit card, but Molina rejected it and said he's only accepting cash.

Kirlew reached into his car and pulled out a black handgun under a towel, according to the police report.

Molina said in the report, Kirlew pointed the gun at Molina's legs and said, "I don't want to do this".

Fearing for his life, Molina said he backed up as the female who was in the car with Kirlew began to drive away.

According to the police report, a passenger in Molina's car claims to have seen the interaction, but did not see Kirlew's gun.

Molina was not injured in the incident.

Kirlew was arrested by deputies the next day. He was denied bond at his first appearance in court Friday, and he currently remains in jail custody.