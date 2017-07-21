Man sentenced for WPB Karaoke bar shooting

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

The man who shot and killed a father outside a West Palm Beach bar learned his fate Friday.

A judge sentenced 29-year-old Jovany Ortiz to 40 years in prison on a 2nd degree murder charge.

Back in 2015, investigators say he shot and killed 24-year-old Devin Weingarth outside the former Shout Karaoke Bar in Downtown West Palm.

Before the sentencing, Ortiz addressed Weingarth’s family.

“What happened I can't take back. And because of the fact that someone died, I'm apologizing. Devin's family...I'm deeply sorry for your loss.”

Weingarth's sister also had some emotional words for Ortiz.

“I hate you, your family, and all of you are pathetic cowards, and I hope you never see the light of day again. Also, as long as I'm alive, and his girls are alive too, I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure that you never get paroled.”

Ortiz was also found guilty of attempted manslaughter after a bullet he fired that night hit another man.

That brought a 15-year sentence, which will run concurrently with the 2nd degree murder charge.