O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A Boynton Beach woman is sharing her story in hopes of spreading awareness about the potential dangers of social media hackers.

It was a notification that came out of the blue for Stephanie Weiner.

"I wasn't even logging in. I was sitting on the couch and I got a pop up," said Weiner.

A pop-up ready someone-somehow logged into her Facebook account.

"People I didn't even know at all."

Turns out that someone was from Cairo and pretty much took over her account.

The hacker changed Stephanies phone number and email address.

"My location saying I was from Iraq," said Weiner. "The feeling you get when somebody robs your house. Someone is now seeing all of my photos. I see this name seeing my baby and my son and it feels uncomfortable and helpless."

WPTV Cyber Security Expert Alan Crowetz with Infostream says this hack is all too common even for people like Stephanie who always have strong passwords.

His best piece of advice is to avoid posting, sharing, and messaging confidential information on social media.

"If you wouldn't do it around bad guys, why are you doing it on the wild west of the internet," said Crowetz.

For more information on how to protect yourself:

www.infostream.cc/social[infostream.cc]

www.infostream.cc/passwords[infostream.cc]