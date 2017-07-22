Boynton police looking for missing man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton police looking for missing man

Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing endangered  77-year-old man. 

Raleigh Jenkins suffers from dementia. He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home at 118 NW 14th Street. 

Jenkins told family members he was going to Bud's Chicken on Boynton Beach Boulevard and that he would return shortly. 

He left his home in his black 2005 Ford F-150 dual cab pickup truck with FL tag LV1VY, and a Miami Heat license plate. 

Anyone with information or who comes in contact with Jenkins is asked to call 911. 

