O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Police in suburban Philadelphia are looking for a man who they say used two babies to help him steal about $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

The Newtown Township Police Department says the suspect came into a Design for Vision store on Wednesday carrying two babies in their car seats. He set the two babies on the floor and tried on sunglasses for about 30 minutes.

Video footage from the store shows him placing sunglasses on one of the babies' faces and then sliding the eyewear behind the child's back. He's also seen apparently putting more sunglasses in the other child's car seat and in his own pocket.

Police are asking for help identifying the man.