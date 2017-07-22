Cops: Man used babies to help him steal glasses - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man used babies to help him steal glasses

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Police in suburban Philadelphia are looking for a man who they say used two babies to help him steal about $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

The Newtown Township Police Department says the suspect came into a Design for Vision store on Wednesday carrying two babies in their car seats. He set the two babies on the floor and tried on sunglasses for about 30 minutes.

Video footage from the store shows him placing sunglasses on one of the babies' faces and then sliding the eyewear behind the child's back. He's also seen apparently putting more sunglasses in the other child's car seat and in his own pocket.

Police are asking for help identifying the man.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.