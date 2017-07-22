$53M to go to US national park maintenance

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) -- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks.

Zinke made the announcement Saturday at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. With him was Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

The funding would go to 42 parks in 29 states.

The Interior Department says in a release that Congress has provided $20 million, and $33 million will come from outside organizations. The funding will help improve trails, restore buildings and increase visitor access to the parks.

In Rocky Mountain, $200,000 matched by $200,000 from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy will go to trail maintenance.

Other projects include improving overlooks at the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Wyoming and boat inspections to keep invasive species out of Glacier National Park in Montana.