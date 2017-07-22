O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A judge has ruled that same-sex couples in Tennessee have the same rights as heterosexual couples who have children born through artificial insemination.

Four lesbian couples sued after the state passed a law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law. Gay rights groups said the requirement was a sneaky way to deny same-sex couples the legal rights and protections granted to a "husband," a "wife," a "father" or "mother."

The Tennessean reports that Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle's ruling Friday dismissed the couples' lawsuit, saying they didn't prove their rights had been violated. The couples' first child is not expected until September.

Still, they heralded the ruling as a victory because it will give them equal parental rights when the children are born.