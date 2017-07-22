O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's new communications aide is deleting old tweets that didn't jibe with his boss' views.

The aide, Anthony Scaramucci, says on Twitter that he's removing the messages because his views have evolved and shouldn't be a distraction.

Trump announced Friday that he'd hired the New York financier to help sharpen the White House's public message.

But social media users quickly recirculated past inconvenient tweets by Scaramucci, including one praising Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump defeated her for president last year and continues to criticize her.

Scaramucci says in Saturday's tweet that he serves Trump's agenda and "that's all that matters."

He adds in a later post: "The politics of "gotcha" are over. I have a thick skin and we're moving on to @POTUS agenda serving the American people."