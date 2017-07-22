Overnight fire damages home in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Overnight fire damages home in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Four people are temporarily without a home after an early morning fire in Fort Pierce overnight.

The St. Lucie County Fire District says the fire started late last night and took about an hour for crews to extinguish it.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced by the fire.

The Fire District is still investigating the cause of the fire.

