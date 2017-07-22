PBSO: Cleaning woman stole $40,000 in property - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Cleaning woman stole $40,000 in property

WELLINGTON, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputies say a woman stole more than $40,000 in property while cleaning a home in Wellington.

Jessica Kekacs is charged with fraud and dealing in stolen property.

She remains in jail on bond. Among the items allegedly stolen: jewelry, handbags and gift cards.

