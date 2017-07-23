O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A community came together Saturday night to stop the violence after several shootings in the city of Delray Beach.

On Tuesday a 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and since then there have been several shootings.

Police have increased their patrols in the area.

Community leaders are also doing their part - holding the second annual Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament.

Organizers say they are focused on the city's youth.

"A bullet has no name on it and it's a lot of built up frustration and anger in which I learned and I learned how to channel that anger and aggression and turn it into something positive and that's what I'm doing here tonight," said organizer Daniel Studdard.

A number of officers including Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman were in attendance for the event as well.