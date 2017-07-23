1 Person shot near West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Person shot near West Palm Beach

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person was shot Sunday morning near West Palm Beach and deputies are searching for information on the suspect.

The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Myla Lane at 10:30 a.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the victim walked into a Subway restaurant location to ask for help.

There is no known motive or information regarding a suspect at this time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in surgery.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

