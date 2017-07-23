O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person was shot Sunday morning near West Palm Beach and deputies are searching for information on the suspect.

The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Myla Lane at 10:30 a.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the victim walked into a Subway restaurant location to ask for help.

There is no known motive or information regarding a suspect at this time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in surgery.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.