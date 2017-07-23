O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Court documents show a 22-year-old California man has been charged with attempting to support terrorism by allegedly using social media to promote the Islamic State and offering to join the organization.

A court filing unsealed Friday says prosecutors allege that Amer Sinan Alhaggagi also met with undercover agents "to plan a potential terrorist attack."

Alhaggagi, an Oakland, California, resident, has been in federal custody since November on unrelated charges.

His lawyer tells the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2upkuqY ) that the latest allegations are baseless and stem from idle talk in late-night internet chat rooms.

A federal indictment charges Alhaggagi with attempting to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

The indictment does not give details of the social media activity or say who within ISIS Alhaggagi talked to.

