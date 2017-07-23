O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A 31-year-old kayaker has been struck by lightning and was rushed to the hospital.

Flagler County Fire Chief Don Petito said the victim was standing in a shallow area of the Intracoastal Saturday night when a bolt of lightning struck nearby.

She was injured by the electric shock. He said paramedics found her alert and conscious. Her name was not released.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports she was taken to the hospital but her condition was not known.

------