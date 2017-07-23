Man shot and killed in West Palm Beach on Sunday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot and killed in West Palm Beach on Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred Sunday at approximately 1:30 pm. along the 1900 block of Division Avenue.

The victim, 37-year-old Torrance Smith was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or Detective D. MacCarthy at 561-822-1666.

