Trump tweets frustration with Republicans - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump tweets frustration with Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is expressing his frustration with Republicans, saying they "do very little to protect their President."

In a tweet Sunday, Trump says this happens even with "some that were carried over the line on my back."

The president isn't making clear exactly why he's upset. But his tweet comes as Republicans in the Senate struggle to come together on a bill to overhaul President Barack Obama's health care law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is making a last-gasp effort to resuscitate the legislation after Trump insisted that senators not leave town for their August recess without passing a health bill.

Trump has had a complicated relationship with the Republican Party, but GOP lawmakers have continued to be generally supportive of the president, even as his approval ratings slip.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.