'Stop the Violence' basketball tournament held

A community came together Saturday night to stop the violence after several shootings in the city of Delray Beach.
On Tuesday a 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and since then there have been several shootings.
Police have increased their patrols in the area.
Community leaders are also doing their part - holding the second annual Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament.
Organizers say they are focused on the city's youth.
"A bullet has no name on it and it's a lot of built up frustration and anger in which I learned and I learned how to channel that anger and aggression and turn it into something positive and that's what I'm doing here tonight," said organizer Daniel Studdard.
A number of officers including Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman were in attendance for the event as well.