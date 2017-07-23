'Stop the Violence' basketball tournament held - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Stop the Violence' basketball tournament held

A community came together Saturday night to stop the violence after several shootings in the city of Delray Beach.

On Tuesday a 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and since then there have been several shootings.

Police have increased their patrols in the area.

Community leaders are also doing their part - holding the second annual Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament.

Organizers say they are focused on the city's youth.

"A bullet has no name on it and it's a lot of built up frustration and anger in which I learned and I learned how to channel that anger and aggression and turn it into something positive and that's what I'm doing here tonight," said organizer Daniel Studdard.

A number of officers including Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman were in attendance for the event as well.

