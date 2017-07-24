1 Person injured in Port St. Lucie boat fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Person injured in Port St. Lucie boat fire

One person was injured after a boat caught fire on dry land in Port St. Lucie on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the 2200 block of Savona Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m.

One patient was transported by ground to a local trauma center in serious condition.

 

The boat was parked in the yard of a residence.

The fire was ruled accidental by officials.

