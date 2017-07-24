Fundraiser held to help officer injured in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fundraiser held to help officer injured in crash

The community came together Sunday to support a local police officer in a time of need. 

Delray Beach Officer Bernenda Marc attended Sunday's quarter auction at the Fraternal Order of Police Gold Coast lodge in Boynton Beach. 

Money raised from the event will help with Marc's medical expenses after she was injured in an April crash that killed fellow officer Christine Braswell in Key West.

 

"She's going to feel that there are people who really care about me and I'm really fortunate. We decided that she's local, our Police Department said you can use our place so it was a win-win," said coordinator Jo Ann De Lorenzo.

Lacy Morris, the driver of the vehicle that hit Marc and Braswell, is currently in custody and faces charges.

