Community remembers Austin & Perry 2 years later

Posted: Monday, July 24 2017 4:15 AM EDT 2017-07-24 08:15:34 GMT Updated: Monday, July 24 2017 10:26 AM EDT 2017-07-24 14:26:01 GMT
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
More >> Posted: Thursday, July 20 2017 12:18 AM EDT 2017-07-20 04:18:24 GMT Updated: Monday, July 24 2017 7:37 AM EDT 2017-07-24 11:37:57 GMT A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle. More >> A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle. More >> Updated: Monday, July 24 2017 6:18 AM EDT 2017-07-24 10:18:35 GMT
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
More >> Posted: Monday, February 13 2017 6:10 PM EST 2017-02-13 23:10:56 GMT Updated: Friday, July 21 2017 2:44 PM EDT 2017-07-21 18:44:44 GMT
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.
More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.
More >> Posted: Friday, July 21 2017 2:02 PM EDT 2017-07-21 18:02:42 GMT Updated: Friday, July 21 2017 2:15 PM EDT 2017-07-21 18:15:36 GMT
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.
More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.
More >>
On Monday, the community is planning to remember two Tequesta teens lost at sea two years ago.
Monday marks the two-year anniversary that Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen went missing off the Jupiter Inlet.
Authorities say their boat capsized during an afternoon storm July 24, 2015.
RELATED: More Austin and Perry coverage
"Light the Coast for Austin and Perry" plans to release about 100 lanterns from the Jupiter Inlet Monday.
According to a Facebook post, the community will release the lanterns at 8:30 p.m. At the same time, other events along the U.S. east coast will hold similar ceremonies.
Here is a list of similar planned events: JUPITER, FL- JUPITER INLET - Jupiter Road all the way down make a left (ocean trail way) - by the memorial ATLANTA, GA- LAKE LANIER- 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway Buford, GA 30518 NOTE: You might need to use the street address, 7000 Holiday Rd AUBURNDALE, FL – LAKE STELLA- 108 LAKE STELLA DRIVE, AUBURNDALE, FL - BAREFOOT BAY PRIVATE BEACH-ALL RESIDENTS AND THEIR GUEST PLEASE-south of the Sebastian Inlet on A1A BERMUDA - Fairmont Southampton beach. It's right next to horseshoe bay beach BLAIRSVILLE, GA- LAKE NOTLEY BOYNTON BEACH, FL BOYNTON BCH OCEAN FRONT PARK CAPTIVA, FL- MEET OCEAN FRONT OF TWEEN WATERS RESORT- 15951 CAPTIVA DR, CAPTIVA, FL CAPE CORAL, FL CAPE CORAL PKWY BRIDGE-WEST SIDE OF THE BRIDGE- CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD- BOHEMIA BAY YACHT HARBOR- 1026 TOWN POINT RD, CHEASAPEAKE CITY, MD- COCOA BEACH, FL COCOA BEACH PIER- 401 Meade Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 COLUMBUS, TX- BEASONS PARK- HWY 90 COLUMBUS, TX- - Meet at the front of the park DANIA BEACH, FL – DANIA BEACH PIER PIER 300 N. BEACH RD, DANIA- Meet in from of the pier 8pm EST, you will then walk onto the beach. DAYTONA BEACH, FL- 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach - We will be meeting at 8pm EST in front of the bandshell DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL – DAUPHIN ISLAND PIER-1509 BIENVILLE BLVD, DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL - EDMONTON ALBERTA, CANADA - HIGH LEVEL BRIDGE OVER THE NORTH SASKATCHEWAN- EMERALD ISLE, NC – BOGUE INLET FISHING PIER- 100 BOGUE INLET DR., EMERALD ISLE, NC - FRYING PAN TOWER- 34 MILES FROM THE COAST OF NC IN THE OCEAN- FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO GET TO THE TOWER PLEASE CALL 910-336-8405 ENGLEWOOD, FL – 8570 MANASOTA KEY ROAD, ENGLEWOOD, FL(INTERSECTION OF MANASOTA BEACH ROAD AND MANASOTA KEY ROAD, THIS IS THE NORTH MOST SECTION OF THE BEACH - FLAGER BEACH, FL- FLAGLER BCH PIER- FOLLY BEACH, SC – FOLLY BEACH FISHING PIER- 101 E. ARCTICE AVE, FOLLY BEACH, SC - FORT PIERCE, FL- FORT PIERCE INLET-otherwise known as the jetty inlet- FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA- THE SAND BAR-sandbarbahamas .com- GARDEN CITY BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA LOCATION- We will be meeting at 8pm EST meet on the south side of Garden City Pier. HAMPTOM BAY, NY PONQUOGUE BEACH- 280 Dune Rd, Hampton Bays, NY- HUDSON, FL HUDSON MARINA-. INDIAN ROCKS BEACH- Meeting at 8pm Directly across from SLYCE PIZZA 311 GULF BLVD on the beach side ISLAMORADA, THE KEYS, FL HARBOR LIGHTS INN- 84951 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL in the Florida Keys...mile marker 84 Ocean Sidemeeting at 8pm JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL LIFEGUARD HEADQUARTERS-2 Ocean Front N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 JENSEN BEACH, FL - meet at JENSEN BEACH BLVD & A1A- JUNO BEACH, FL - JUNO FISHING PIER- 14775 U.S. Highway 1, Juno Beach - LAKE WORTH, FL - LAKE WORTH PIER - ENTRANCE: A1A and Lake Ave- meet in front of Bennys on the Beach at 8pm EST LAKE ZURICH, IL – PORMADALE WALK / BILLS BOATS BAIT & MARINA- 216 w. MAIN ST, LAKE ZURICH, IL- meeting at 8pm EST LITTLE ROCK, AR- 2 RIVERS PARK BRIDGE - We will be meeting @ 7pm CENTRAL TIME and we will be joining the rest of the world at 7:30pm CENTRAL TIME MANASQUAN , NJ – MANASQUAN INLET/AT THE END OF THE ROCKS - MARATHON KEY, FL- CONCH KEY FISHING PIER- 62968 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050 - MELBOURNE, FL Eau Gallie causeway in Melbourne- MIAMI, FL- HOBIE ISLAND BEACH PARK - NASSAU BAHAMAS At East End Point- NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - Sapphire Beach (North Beach Community) is also called Grayce K Barck North Beach Park. OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA We will be meeting at 8pm EST at NE 70th street ORLANDO, FL LAKE EOLA DOWNTOWN- RELAX GRILL at 211 Eola Pkway, Orlando, FL - ORMOND BEACH, FL - 1800 OCEANSHORE BLVD-ORMOND BY THE SEA - Rivocean approach PIERMONT, NY- PIERMONT PIER- WE WILL MEET AT THE END OF FERRY STREET - PINE, CO - ELKS FALLS 12102 S. Elk Creek Rd. Pine, CO. At the bottom of the falls at the large pool- We will be meeting at 8pm MDT and we will be joining the rest of the world and lighting it up at 8:30pm MDT POMPANO BEACH- Pompano Beach Pier - 222 Pompano Beach Blvd. Meeting at 8pm on the sand, south side of the pier next to the first lifeguard post. PONCE INLET, FL - WINTER HAVEN PARK - 4589 S ATLANTIC AVE - PONCE INLET - PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – SPRING LAKE PARK- 3520 LAKEVIEW BLVD, PORT CHARLOTTE, FL SATELLITE BEACH Pelican Beach Park. 1525 Highway A1A Satellite Beach, FL 32937- SIESTA KEY - public beach- SINGER ISLAND, Fl - "Pump station" at the south end by the Palm beach inlet, Singer Island side- STUART LOCATION- Roosevelt Bridge on US1- SWANSBORO, NC- Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier - 100 Bogue Inlet Dr., Emerald Isle, NC- TOPSAIL BEACH, NC - Topsail Beach at The Jolly Roger Fishing Pier is located near the center of town at 803 Ocean Blvd.- VERO BEACH, FL boardwalk just off of A1A - WEST NORRITON, PA- OAKLAND BURNSIDE FIELD- ON OAKLAND DRIVE- MEETING IN THE PLAYGROUND NEXT TO PARKING LOT- WHEELWRIGHT, KY- 21228 ky route 122 bypro ky 41612 right next to the bridge- Scripps Only Content 2017