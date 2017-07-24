Community remembers Austin & Perry 2 years later - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Community remembers Austin & Perry 2 years later

On Monday, the community is planning to remember two Tequesta teens lost at sea two years ago.

Monday marks the two-year anniversary that Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen went missing off the Jupiter Inlet.

Authorities say their boat capsized during an afternoon storm July 24, 2015.

"Light the Coast for Austin and Perry" plans to release about 100 lanterns from the Jupiter Inlet Monday.

According to a Facebook post, the community will release the lanterns at 8:30 p.m. At the same time, other events along the U.S. east coast will hold similar ceremonies.

Here is a list of similar planned events:

  • JUPITER, FL- JUPITER INLET - Jupiter Road all the way down make a left (ocean trail way) - by the memorial
  • ATLANTA, GA- LAKE LANIER- 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway Buford, GA 30518 NOTE: You might need to use the street address, 7000 Holiday Rd
  • AUBURNDALE, FL – LAKE STELLA- 108 LAKE STELLA DRIVE, AUBURNDALE, FL -
  • BAREFOOT BAY PRIVATE BEACH-ALL RESIDENTS AND THEIR GUEST PLEASE-south of the Sebastian Inlet on A1A
  • BERMUDA - Fairmont Southampton beach. It's right next to horseshoe bay beach
  • BLAIRSVILLE, GA- LAKE NOTLEY
  • BOYNTON BEACH, FL BOYNTON BCH OCEAN FRONT PARK
  • CAPTIVA, FL- MEET OCEAN FRONT OF TWEEN WATERS RESORT- 15951 CAPTIVA DR, CAPTIVA, FL
  • CAPE CORAL, FL CAPE CORAL PKWY BRIDGE-WEST SIDE OF THE BRIDGE-
  • CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD- BOHEMIA BAY YACHT HARBOR- 1026 TOWN POINT RD, CHEASAPEAKE CITY, MD- 
  • COCOA BEACH, FL COCOA BEACH PIER- 401 Meade Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
  • COLUMBUS, TX- BEASONS PARK- HWY 90 COLUMBUS, TX- - Meet at the front of the park
  • DANIA BEACH, FL – DANIA BEACH PIER PIER 300 N. BEACH RD, DANIA- Meet in from of the pier 8pm EST, you will then walk onto the beach.
  • DAYTONA BEACH, FL- 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach - We will be meeting at 8pm EST in front of the bandshell
  • DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL – DAUPHIN ISLAND PIER-1509 BIENVILLE BLVD, DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL -
  • EDMONTON ALBERTA, CANADA - HIGH LEVEL BRIDGE OVER THE NORTH SASKATCHEWAN-
  • EMERALD ISLE, NC – BOGUE INLET FISHING PIER- 100 BOGUE INLET DR., EMERALD ISLE, NC -
  • FRYING PAN TOWER- 34 MILES FROM THE COAST OF NC IN THE OCEAN- FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO GET TO THE TOWER PLEASE CALL 910-336-8405
  • ENGLEWOOD, FL – 8570 MANASOTA KEY ROAD, ENGLEWOOD, FL(INTERSECTION OF MANASOTA BEACH ROAD AND MANASOTA KEY ROAD, THIS IS THE NORTH MOST SECTION OF THE BEACH -
  • FLAGER BEACH, FL- FLAGLER BCH PIER-
  • FOLLY BEACH, SC – FOLLY BEACH FISHING PIER- 101 E. ARCTICE AVE, FOLLY BEACH, SC -
  • FORT PIERCE, FL- FORT PIERCE INLET-otherwise known as the jetty inlet-
  • FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA- THE SAND BAR-sandbarbahamas .com-
  • GARDEN CITY BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA LOCATION- We will be meeting at 8pm EST meet on the south side of Garden City Pier.
  • HAMPTOM BAY, NY PONQUOGUE BEACH- 280 Dune Rd, Hampton Bays, NY-
  • HUDSON, FL HUDSON MARINA-.
  • INDIAN ROCKS BEACH- Meeting at 8pm Directly across from SLYCE PIZZA 311 GULF BLVD on the beach side
  • ISLAMORADA, THE KEYS, FL HARBOR LIGHTS INN- 84951 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL in the Florida Keys...mile marker 84 Ocean Sidemeeting at 8pm
  • JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL LIFEGUARD HEADQUARTERS-2 Ocean Front N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
  • JENSEN BEACH, FL - meet at JENSEN BEACH BLVD & A1A-
  • JUNO BEACH, FL - JUNO FISHING PIER- 14775 U.S. Highway 1, Juno Beach -
  • LAKE WORTH, FL - LAKE WORTH PIER - ENTRANCE: A1A and Lake Ave- meet in front of Bennys on the Beach at 8pm EST
  • LAKE ZURICH, IL – PORMADALE WALK / BILLS BOATS BAIT & MARINA- 216 w. MAIN ST, LAKE ZURICH, IL- meeting at 8pm EST
  • LITTLE ROCK, AR- 2 RIVERS PARK BRIDGE - We will be meeting @ 7pm CENTRAL TIME and we will be joining the rest of the world at 7:30pm CENTRAL TIME
  • MANASQUAN , NJ – MANASQUAN INLET/AT THE END OF THE ROCKS -
  • MARATHON KEY, FL- CONCH KEY FISHING PIER- 62968 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050 -
  • MELBOURNE, FL Eau Gallie causeway in Melbourne-
  • MIAMI, FL- HOBIE ISLAND BEACH PARK -
  • NASSAU BAHAMAS At East End Point-
  • NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - Sapphire Beach (North Beach Community) is also called Grayce K Barck North Beach Park.
  • OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA We will be meeting at 8pm EST at NE 70th street
  • ORLANDO, FL LAKE EOLA DOWNTOWN- RELAX GRILL at 211 Eola Pkway, Orlando, FL -
  • ORMOND BEACH, FL - 1800 OCEANSHORE BLVD-ORMOND BY THE SEA - Rivocean approach
  • PIERMONT, NY- PIERMONT PIER- WE WILL MEET AT THE END OF FERRY STREET -
  • PINE, CO - ELKS FALLS 12102 S. Elk Creek Rd. Pine, CO. At the bottom of the falls at the large pool- We will be meeting at 8pm MDT and we will be joining the rest of the world and lighting it up at 8:30pm MDT
  • POMPANO BEACH- Pompano Beach Pier - 222 Pompano Beach Blvd. Meeting at 8pm on the sand, south side of the pier next to the first lifeguard post.
  • PONCE INLET, FL - WINTER HAVEN PARK - 4589 S ATLANTIC AVE - PONCE INLET -
  • PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – SPRING LAKE PARK- 3520 LAKEVIEW BLVD, PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
  • SATELLITE BEACH Pelican Beach Park. 1525 Highway A1A Satellite Beach, FL 32937-
  • SIESTA KEY - public beach-
  • SINGER ISLAND, Fl - "Pump station" at the south end by the Palm beach inlet, Singer Island side-
  • STUART LOCATION- Roosevelt Bridge on US1-
  • SWANSBORO, NC- Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier - 100 Bogue Inlet Dr., Emerald Isle, NC-
  • TOPSAIL BEACH, NC - Topsail Beach at The Jolly Roger Fishing Pier is located near the center of town at 803 Ocean Blvd.-
  • VERO BEACH, FL boardwalk just off of A1A -
  • WEST NORRITON, PA- OAKLAND BURNSIDE FIELD- ON OAKLAND DRIVE- MEETING IN THE PLAYGROUND NEXT TO PARKING LOT-
  • WHEELWRIGHT, KY- 21228 ky route 122 bypro ky 41612 right next to the bridge- 
