Body found in lake on IRC golf course - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Body found in lake on IRC golf course

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found in a lake on a golf course Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said the body was found at Grand Harbor Golf Course located in the 5100 block of Indian River Blvd. north of Vero Beach.

Detectives are at the scene. 

