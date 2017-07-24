(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs

A man who once dated Nicole Brown Simpson was arrested early Monday morning in Palm Beach Gardens on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Keith Zlomsowitch, 56, was arrested and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

Jail records shows Zlomsowitch was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail at 2:15 a.m. He was released just after 7 a.m.

Zlomsowitch, a West Palm Beach resident, spoke to media outlets last week after the decision granting parole to O.J. Simpson in Nevada.

Zlomsowitch dated Simpson’s ex-wife on and off before her 1994 murder, according to the Palm Beach Post.