Missing child alert for Port St. Lucie teenager

Missing child alert for Port St. Lucie teenager

The FDLE has issued a missing child alert for a Port St. Lucie teenager.

16-year-old Jada Hallums was last seen in the 2200 block of SW Natema Road.

If you see her, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

 

