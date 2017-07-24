Truck crashes into St. Lucie Co. canal; 1 dead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Truck crashes into St. Lucie Co. canal; 1 dead

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Monday morning in St. Lucie County.

One person died when a truck went into a canal on Seminole Road, several blocks north of Indrio Road, FHP said.

 

The crash happened near Lakewood Park Regional Park.

The victim's name has not been released.

 

