Car crashes into Fort Pierce building - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One person was injured Monday morning when a vehicle crashed into a store in Fort Pierce.

The St. Lucie County Fire District posted photos of a car that went through the front of Buddy's Holiday Truck and Van on U.S. 1.

One person was transported to the hospital. Fire rescue described the injuries as non-life threatening.

 

