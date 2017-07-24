Missing child alert for Port St. Lucie teen

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a Port St. Lucie teenager.

Jada Hallums, 16, was last seen in the 2200 block of SW Natema Rd. on June 19

She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue lace top. She has a nose ring, two lip rings and tattoo on the inside of her left ankle with the name "Jada."

The FDLE said she has a scar on her right ankle. She has possibly changed her hair color and style and is known to wear wigs.