Missing child alert for Port St. Lucie teen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing child alert for Port St. Lucie teen

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a Port St. Lucie teenager.

Jada Hallums, 16, was last seen in the 2200 block of SW Natema Rd. on June 19

She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue lace top. She has a nose ring, two lip rings and tattoo on the inside of her left ankle with the name "Jada."

The FDLE said she has a scar on her right ankle. She has possibly changed her hair color and style and is known to wear wigs.

 

 

