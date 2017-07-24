Shooting victim seeks help at Subway, later dies

A 49-year-old man died in surgery after a shooting Sunday morning in suburban West Palm Beach.
At 10:30 am, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 4600 block of Myla Ln.
Before arriving at the scene, PBSO dispatch received a 911 call from a nearby Subway restaurant regarding a shooting victim appearing in the restaurant.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim, identified as John Roland of West Palm Beach, to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives learned that the Roland died in surgery a short time later.
Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.