Patrons report rodents at CityPlace movie cinema

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Reports of possible rodents in the AMC movie theater in CityPlace Saturday night are spreading on social media.

One Facebook user shared a photo identifying what appeared to be three rodents in the theater during a 9:50 p.m. showing of Girls Trip Saturday. That post has been shared more than 1,300 times as of noon Monday.

One of the people who shared that Facebook post told WFLX News Reporter Amy Lipman that she saw half of the people in the theater run out in fear. She said rodents had apparently run across people’s feet sitting in the front rows. She said she stayed for the rest of the movie because she was sitting higher up in the theater, but she saw “little critters,” or what appeared to look like mice, scurrying across the floor when she exited. She said she asked for a refund for the disturbance, but she has not received it yet.

When someone yell rat in the movie threatre! pic.twitter.com/Qo9nAku4hK — Yours Truly, (@MsPretty_Krys) July 22, 2017

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation does routine inspections. The most recent inspection for 545 Hibiscus Street, labeled as Muvico Parisian 20, was done in August 2016. That inspection revealed several violations, including “live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Area surrounding ice machine.” However, none of the inspections from the last three years mentioned violations for rodents. The department has no recent complaints about this business.

So city place got rats that why errbody here huh.... — Petty Pendergrass (@DaOnlyG_B_) July 23, 2017

City place will never see me again! Not with them rats running all over the place ! ???? — Miranda?? (@RealOneLois) July 22, 2017

Scripps Only Content 2017