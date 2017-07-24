Papayas linked to fatal salmonella outbreak

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

You may want to take a closer look at the papayas in your kitchen.

The Food and Drug Administration is urging people not to eat the Caribeña brand Maradol papayas.

The CDC said the papayas have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that's sickened at least 47 people in 12 states. No cases of illness have been reported in Florida.

One death has been reported in New York City, said the CDC.

Caribena brand papayas came from Mexico, were distributed by Grande Produce in San Juan, Texas and have a red, green and yellow sticker.

The FDA is asking people to throw out the papayas in question if they have them in their home.

Meantime, officials are investigating if other brands are linked to the outbreak.

Below are a list of states where illnesses have been reported:

Iowa 1

Kentucky 1

Louisiana 1

Maryland 5

Massachusetts 1

Minnesota 1

New Jersey 12

New York 13 (1 fatal)

Pennsylvania 4

Texas 1

Utah 1

Virginia 6

