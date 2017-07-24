Papayas linked to fatal salmonella outbreak - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Papayas linked to fatal salmonella outbreak

You may want to take a closer look at the papayas in your kitchen.

The Food and Drug Administration is urging people not to eat the Caribeña brand Maradol papayas.

The CDC said the papayas have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that's sickened at least 47 people in 12 states. No cases of illness have been reported in Florida.

One death has been reported in New York City, said the CDC.

Caribena brand papayas came from Mexico, were distributed by Grande Produce in San Juan, Texas and have a red, green and yellow sticker.

The FDA is asking people to throw out the papayas in question if they have them in their home.

Meantime, officials are investigating if other brands are linked to the outbreak.

Below are a list of states where illnesses have been reported:

  • Iowa 1
  • Kentucky 1
  • Louisiana 1
  • Maryland 5
  • Massachusetts 1
  • Minnesota 1
  • New Jersey 12
  • New York 13 (1 fatal)
  • Pennsylvania 4
  • Texas 1
  • Utah 1
  • Virginia 6

