Police: Man stole drill, scratched store worker

Police: Man stole drill, scratched store worker

A man tied to bite a Home Depot employee after trying to steal a drill set, according to a Boynton Beach Police arrest report.

Police say Michael Russell ran out of the Home Depot store at 1500 SW Eighth St. carrying a drill he did not pay for.

A car and driver were waiting for Russell as he left the store, but the report states a Home Depot employee grabbed him.

The two fought and Russell dropped the power tool, the report states. The employee told police Russell tried biting him on his back during the struggle.

The driver got out of the car but then left, according to police.

Police reported scratches on the employee, but no teeth marks. Surveillance video from the store reportedly matched the employee's description of the incident.

The drill set is valued at $349, the report states.

Russell was arrested on July 18 and is charged with felony retail theft, resisting a merchant and simple battery. He remains at the Palm Beach County Jail pending a medical evaluation.

