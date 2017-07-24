Police: Man stole drill, scratched store worker

-
A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.More >> A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines. More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans. More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary. More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
A man tied to bite a Home Depot employee after trying to steal a drill set, according to a Boynton Beach Police arrest report.
Police say Michael Russell ran out of the Home Depot store at 1500 SW Eighth St. carrying a drill he did not pay for.
A car and driver were waiting for Russell as he left the store, but the report states a Home Depot employee grabbed him.
The two fought and Russell dropped the power tool, the report states. The employee told police Russell tried biting him on his back during the struggle.
The driver got out of the car but then left, according to police.
Police reported scratches on the employee, but no teeth marks. Surveillance video from the store reportedly matched the employee's description of the incident.
The drill set is valued at $349, the report states.
Russell was arrested on July 18 and is charged with felony retail theft, resisting a merchant and simple battery. He remains at the Palm Beach County Jail pending a medical evaluation.Scripps Only Content 2017