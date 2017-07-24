Police: Man stole drill, scratched store worker

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs

Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A man tied to bite a Home Depot employee after trying to steal a drill set, according to a Boynton Beach Police arrest report.

Police say Michael Russell ran out of the Home Depot store at 1500 SW Eighth St. carrying a drill he did not pay for.

A car and driver were waiting for Russell as he left the store, but the report states a Home Depot employee grabbed him.

The two fought and Russell dropped the power tool, the report states. The employee told police Russell tried biting him on his back during the struggle.

The driver got out of the car but then left, according to police.

Police reported scratches on the employee, but no teeth marks. Surveillance video from the store reportedly matched the employee's description of the incident.

The drill set is valued at $349, the report states.

Russell was arrested on July 18 and is charged with felony retail theft, resisting a merchant and simple battery. He remains at the Palm Beach County Jail pending a medical evaluation.