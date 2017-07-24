Justin Bieber cancels the rest of his tour

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.

Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.

Immigrants wept, pleaded for water and pounded on the truck

Immigrants wept, pleaded for water and pounded on the truck

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Justin Bieber is canceling the rest of his Purpose World Tour "due to unforeseen circumstances."

His representatives didn't offer details about the cancellation in a statement released Monday but said the singer "loves his fans and hates to disappoint them."

Bieber has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows in six continents. The Grammy winner's upcoming shows included stops in the U.S. and Canada, including the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The statement said despite the tour's success, "after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates."

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.