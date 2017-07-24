Driver who crashed into St. Lucie Co. canal ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver who crashed into St. Lucie Co. canal ID'd

The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the driver who died when a pickup crashed into a St. Lucie County Canal Monday morning.

70-year-old Frank Dempsey Shuman, of Fort Pierce, was westbound on Sebastian Road when his vehicle crashed into the water at E. Seminole Road, FHP said.

 

The crash happened near Lakewood Park Regional Park.

When crews arrived the pickup was partially submerged in the water and Shuman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.