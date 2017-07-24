Lightning strikes boat off Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lightning strikes boat off Jupiter

On Saturday, Billy Alstrom, his girlfriend and two other friends went on a fishing trip off the Jupiter coast.

They watched some storm cells forming but thought they were far enough away. Suddenly lightning struck a fishing pole on Alstrom's boat.

"It was really loud," Alstrom said. "We all felt the jolt when it hit."

His girlfriend Emily Coffey was sitting right next to the fishing rod.

"I felt the heat," Coffey said. "I got up and screamed: 'I'm on fire! I'm on fire!"

But Coffey and all other passengers were fine.

