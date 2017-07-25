Man fatally shot overnight in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man fatally shot overnight in West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Police Department said in a written statement Tuesday morning they are investigating an overnight homicide.

At about 1:51 a.m., police received a 911 call that there was possibly a deceased man to the rear of a residence located along the 3800 block of Westview Ave.

When officers arrived they found the victim, who appeared to have died from gunshot wound(s).

Police said there is no suspect information at this time. The next of kin has not been notified, so the identity has not been released.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or the lead Detective Andrea Branch at 561-822-1691.

