Inspector temporarily closes local Chick-fil-A

A Chick-fil-A restaurant on Lantana Road south of Greenacres was among three dozen restaurants statewide that had to close its door last week following a visit by a state health inspector.

The inspection report dated July 20, 2017 listed five violations, including two high priority ones.

In addition to four dead roaches near the front counter, the inspector made note of between 20 and 30 live roaches by the window where food is held for customers and on top of a reach-in cooler.

The reach-in coolers were soiled with food residue, according to the report.

Poultry in the cooler was found to be not cool enough and kitchen staff did not know when it was prepared as there was no date marked on the container that held the poultry.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen after it passed a follow-up inspection, which found no violations.

See the full inspection report below:

