Bicyclist hit by vehicle in suburban West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bicyclist hit by vehicle in suburban West Palm

A bicyclist suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in suburban West Palm Beach.

The crash happened at about 7:46 a.m. near the intersection of Skees and Belvedere roads.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at about 8 a.m., and there was a deputy at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.