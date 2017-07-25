More hoverboards recalled

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.

Immigrants wept, pleaded for water and pounded on the truck

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs

Overheating battery packs have prompted the recall of some iRover hoverboards.

The recall involves about 2,800 iRover self-balancing scooters.

Their lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing the risks of smoking, fire, and explosion.

There have been two reports of the battery packs smoking and overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The hoverboards were sold at Fallas stores of Los Angeles, as well as, T-J Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from December 2015 through December 2016.

Owners should contact iRover for instructions on returning the unit for a replacement.

Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled scooters/hoverboards and contact iRover for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a free UL2272-certified replacement unit, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says. You can contact iRover toll-free at 888-348-6434 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.iroverus.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.