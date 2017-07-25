Florida driver's licenses and identification cards getting new l - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida driver's licenses and identification cards getting new look in August

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will begin issuing in August new, more secure Florida driver's licenses and identification cards.

The new IDs are said to be the most secure over-the-counter credentials on the market today, according to FLHSMV.

The new look

Unique to Florida, the new card will have a light blue rendering of the Florida state seal and the letters "FL" in a large, bold font over a white base.

On the back, the identification will have a light blue image of the state of Florida that is overlain with blue waves. The year 1845 is displayed on the back representing the year Florida became the 27th state in the union.

Headshot images will now be printed with a transparent background and appear in four locations on the IDs.

Protection against fraud

The new IDs will feature nearly double the protection against fraud.

Designated head colors

The new IDs will be issued with differentiating head colors that make it easy to determine what type of license each person has.

  • Blue font is for commercial drivers licenses
  • Green font is for drivers licenses
  • Red font is for identification cards
  • Orange font is for a learner's permit

New/Updated Designations

The new design incorporates designations for:

  • FWC Lifetime Sportsman’s
  • FWC Lifetime Boater
  • FWC Lifetime Freshwater
  • FWC Lifetime Hunting
  • FWC Lifetime Saltwater
  • Insulin Dependent
  • Veteran
  • Organ Donor
  • Deaf/Hard of Hearing
  • Developmentally Disabled

Getting Your New Card

Previous driver license and identification cards will still be in use alongside the new credential until replaced or phased out. You are only required to replace your current ID if it has expired or a required change is needed.

Click here to find out when the new IDs will be available to you locally.

Click here for additional FAQs.

