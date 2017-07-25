Two shot in Boynton Beach just before midnight - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two shot in Boynton Beach just before midnight

A shooting just before midnight injured two people in Boynton Beach, police said.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Northeast First Lane for a report of shots fired, the department said. Police then learned that two male shooting victims showed up at an area hospital.

Police are looking for information and ask anyone who can help them to call 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.  

