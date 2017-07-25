Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.

Immigrants wept, pleaded for water and pounded on the truck

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Two kittens were found severely dehydrated under a bucket in a man’s backyard, according to a Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control arrest report.

Roberto Poli was arrested after one of the kittens had to be euthanized because of its lack of response to treatment, the report states.

An ACC officer said she found the kittens after a neighbor reported a long-haired dog in Poli’s suburban Boynton Beach backyard with no one home.

The kittens were found in the bucket with a recycle bin and plastic lid on top, the report states. The officer noted the outside temperature was nearly 85 degrees with a heat index of 88.2 degrees.

The officer said the kittens were in the bucket for nearly 9 hours. They were "wet and breathing heavily with open mouths," the report states.

Dr. Dacia Oprisanu, a veterinarian with ACC, said the second kitten did not begin eating on its own until nine days after arriving at a county facility. She reported both kittens showing signs of heat stroke.

Poli told the officer he placed the kittens under a bucket because he was tired of them repeatedly coming onto his property, the report states.

Poli was arrested on July 24 and is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and unlawful animal confinement. He was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on $6,000 bond.