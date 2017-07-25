Man accused of trapping kittens in a bucket - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of trapping kittens in a bucket

Two kittens were found severely dehydrated under a bucket in a man’s backyard, according to a Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control arrest report.

Roberto Poli was arrested after one of the kittens had to be euthanized because of its lack of response to treatment, the report states.

An ACC officer said she found the kittens after a neighbor reported a long-haired dog in Poli’s suburban Boynton Beach backyard with no one home.

The kittens were found in the bucket with a recycle bin and plastic lid on top, the report states. The officer noted the outside temperature was nearly 85 degrees with a heat index of 88.2 degrees.

The officer said the kittens were in the bucket for nearly 9 hours. They were "wet and breathing heavily with open mouths," the report states.

Dr. Dacia Oprisanu, a veterinarian with ACC, said the second kitten did not begin eating on its own until nine days after arriving at a county facility. She reported both kittens showing signs of heat stroke.

Poli told the officer he placed the kittens under a bucket because he was tired of them repeatedly coming onto his property, the report states. 

Poli was arrested on July 24 and is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and unlawful animal confinement. He was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on $6,000 bond.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.