Venus Williams responds to wrongful death suit

Monday, July 24 2017 4:15 AM EDT2017-07-24 08:15:34 GMT
Tuesday, July 25 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-07-25 18:17:48 GMT
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines. More >>
Monday, July 24 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-07-24 05:11:22 GMT
Tuesday, July 25 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-07-25 09:58:27 GMT
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke. More >>
Thursday, July 20 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-07-20 04:18:24 GMT
Monday, July 24 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:41:24 GMT
A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.More >>
Monday, July 24 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-07-24 15:52:26 GMT
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans. More >>
Monday, February 13 2017 6:10 PM EST2017-02-13 23:10:56 GMT
Friday, July 21 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:44:44 GMT
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary. More >>
Tennis star Venus Williams is denying allegations she was at fault for a Palm Beach Gardens crash that killed a 78-year-old man.
Court documents obtained by NewsChannel 5 reveal Williams is claiming the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
As first reported by DailyMail.com, the documents state Williams is blaming the victim’s injuries on his own negligence.
Jerome Barson died two weeks after the June 9 crash in the intersection of North Lake Blvd. and Ballenisles Dr.
Attorney’s for the Barson family filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Williams.
According to DailyMail.com, Williams is also claiming Jerome and Linda Barson failed to adequately maintain and repair their vehicle
Palm Beach Gardens police concluded earlier this month that Williams lawfully entered the intersection.