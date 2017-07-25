Venus Williams responds to wrongful death suit - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Venus Williams responds to wrongful death suit

Tennis star Venus Williams is denying allegations she was at fault for a Palm Beach Gardens crash that killed a 78-year-old man.

Court documents obtained by NewsChannel 5 reveal Williams is claiming the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

As first reported by DailyMail.com, the documents state Williams is blaming the victim’s injuries on his own negligence.

Jerome Barson died two weeks after the June 9 crash in the intersection of North Lake Blvd. and Ballenisles Dr.

Attorney’s for the Barson family filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Williams.

According to DailyMail.com, Williams is also claiming Jerome and Linda Barson failed to adequately maintain and repair their vehicle 

Palm Beach Gardens police concluded earlier this month that Williams lawfully entered the intersection.

