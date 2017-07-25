Perfect Vodka Amphitheater is changing its name as the venue loo - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Perfect Vodka Amphitheater is changing its name as the venue looks for a sponsor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre two-year partnership has ended with Live Nation. As the 20,000-seat open-air concert destination is looking for a new sponsor it's original namesake will be used; Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

The venue has gone through numerous name changes since opening in 1996 including; 'Mars Music Amphitheatre', Sound Advice Amphitheatre', and 'Cruzan Amphitheatre.' 

Sponsorship of the venue is an advertising option for companies who want to increase their brand awareness since media outlets, websites, and social media platforms use the sponsors name each time the Amphitheatre is mentioned.

